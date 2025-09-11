Lko’s Indira Nagar flyover work: Negligence leaves residents to cope with water woes, sewer spillage

Thousands of residents and shopkeepers in the Indira Nagar area continue to grapple with water supply disruptions and sewage overflows after underground pipelines got damaged during the construction of the Polytechnic–Munshipuliya flyover even after a year. The flyover in Indira Nagar (HT File Photo)

Meanwhile, authorities at the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and the Public Works Department (PWD) again resorted to their characteristic buck-passing to stave off blame and the responsibility to fix the issue at hand.

Corporator Bhrigunath Shukla on Thursday revealed that Indira Nagar residents living in sectors including C, D, 12, 13, 19, and 25, are facing problems soon after the lines got disrupted, choked sewage, and erratic water supply. Shukla said that the crisis has persisted for over a year.

He even raised the issue during the LMC House, held recently, accusing the department of negligence. “PWD carried out construction without knowing the exact location of pipelines. Since they did not obtain the NOC, sewer and water lines were damaged and left unattended. Now thousands of families and businesses are paying the price,” he said.

LMC officials admitted that the problem dates back to the construction phase. Additional municipal commissioner Lalit Kumar said the 4-km stretch between Polytechnic and Munshipuliya intersection bore the brunt of the damage. “Both sewer and water pipelines, along with the drainage network, got disturbed during the construction of the flyover. So far, we have managed to repair only about 15% of the lines in some of the residential pockets. The remaining work will begin once funds are released,” Kumar said.

RK Pithoria, executive engineer of the PWD highway wing, accused the LMC of shifting blame. He said LMC officials were aware that the road was under PWD’s jurisdiction. “Why would we seek an NOC from them for construction?” he asked.

Pithoria added that a joint inspection was conducted last year, during which Jalkal officials could not detect any damage to the sewer or water lines. “The sewage problem may be arising due to decades-old lines, not because they were damaged during the flyover construction,” he said.

Meanwhile, Akash Verma, a resident of Sector 19, said, “The sewage water does not clear in our lanes, and during rains, the entire stretch turns into a pool”.

Shivam Shukla, who lives near Munshipuliya, said his water supply was restored after weeks of struggle, but sewage issues remain unresolved. “Many houses are still facing water line disruptions. Authorities must step in before this turns into a health hazard,” he added.

Lalit Kumar confirmed that the Jal Nigam has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) worth ₹22 crore, which has been submitted to the state government for approval. “The issue is old and the exact reason for the damage is difficult to establish now. But restoration is essential, and funding is awaited,” he added.

Meanwhile, a Jalkal executive engineer, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that multiple flyover pillars have damaged the sewer lines in the stretch, worsening the situation. Newly appointed Jalkal executive engineer Om Prakash Ram, however, said he was not yet aware of the matter.