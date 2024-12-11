Lko’s Pipra Ghat underpass: Commuters demand relief from daily traffic jams

Daily commuters on the Pipra Ghat Road to Dilkusha Kothi face hours of traffic congestion at the railway underpass, in the state capital. The narrow underpass, which only allows one four-wheeler to pass at a time, has turned into a major bottleneck for residents travelling to Cantt, Shaheed Path, and other areas. Commuters face difficulties while passing through Pipraghat railway underpass which is too narrow (HT Photo)

The Pipra Ghat Road has failed to resolve the persistent traffic chaos at the decades-old underpass. Motorists complain that the underpass’s narrow design cannot accommodate the increasing traffic, leading to severe jams and delays. People demand the authorities concerned to take action.

Rishi, a regular commuter, said: “Every day, I wait for at least 15-20 minutes just to cross the underpass. Its width makes it impossible for two cars to pass simultaneously, which creates chaos.”

Ankit, another commuter, added, “The traffic worsens during events as well as during peak traffic hours starting from morning at around 10 am and then in the evening around 5 pm to 8 pm. Sometimes, we have to step out of our cars to stop oncoming vehicles and manage the flow. It’s a daily struggle.”

Residents as well as various commuters have been urging authorities to either widen the underpass or create an alternative route to resolve the issue.

Upgrading the underpass or creating a parallel route could significantly ease congestion and ensure smoother movement.