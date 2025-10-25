Lko’s Sushant Golf City PS: Cops, locals almost come to blows over release of ‘suspect’

Tension was palpable at the Sushant Golf City police station on Saturday, after a few locals confronted police officials for releasing a man detained for questioning in a recent death case.

The situation turned into a physical altercation with bystanders recording the incident, and videos of the chaos got circulated widely on social media.

According to the police, the man in question had been called in for interrogation in connection with the death of a labourer. The police released him after failing to find sufficient evidence linking him to the case.

However, the family of the deceased and several locals believed that the suspect should have been kept in custody, and they gathered in protest outside the police station. The protest intensified when some individuals attempted to stop the police from taking others into custody, resulting in a clash.

The police arrested five men on Saturday, for assaulting police personnel. An official said that the arrested men include Rajarama, 46, of Neelmatha, Cantt, with a prior FIR under Sections 75(1) BNS and 9M/10 POCSO; Aman Kumar, 21, of Vidyanagar Colony, Neelmatha, with previous cases under Sections 147/323/325/504 IPC and 115(2)/351(3)/352 BNS; Arvind Chatiyar, 28, of Topkhana Bazar, with a past FIR under Sections 323/504/506 IPC; Anand Kumar, 25, of Barona village; and Pintu, 25, of Katiharibag, Neelmatha.

Deputy commissioner of police (South), Nipun Agarwal, confirmed that the situation is now under control. He stated that releasing the suspect did not imply that he had been cleared. “The accused was under suspicion and was being interrogated. Due to lack of immediate evidence, he was released. This does not mean the investigation has ended. If his involvement is proved, he will be taken in again,” he said.

Senior police officers reached the location soon after the clash began and more police force was called at the station. Officials also clarified that the case concerning the death is under active investigation, and a post-mortem examination has already been conducted. A panel comprising senior officers, including the SHO, is overseeing the probe.

Witnesses and protestors accused the police of using excessive force. “We were protesting peacefully. Suddenly, some people started beating us with sticks. They chased and beat several of us and took some of the men away,” said Sun Devi, one of the protesters, while speaking to media persons.

Another protestor, Ranjana Rawat, alleged that police are shielding the accused. “We came here seeking justice, but instead police beat us and detained our men,” she said.

Police officials maintain that the crowd attempted to block a busy road, prompting intervention. The area remains under control, and police presence has been increased to prevent further unrest.