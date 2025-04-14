LMC begins streetlights survey in Gomti Nagar Ext

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has initiated a detailed survey to identify non-functional or missing streetlights across Gomti Nagar Extension, before formally taking over the area from the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). There were no street lights on IT College Road in Lucknow on Saturday (Mushtaq Ali)

LMC chief engineer Manoj Prabhat said the decision comes in response to persistent complaints from residents, who rely on their porch or balcony lights to navigate dark roads due to the lack of public lighting. “The survey, launched before the official handover from LDA, aims to assess all lanes and localities where streetlights are either absent or not working,” LMC chief engineer added.

“We are currently identifying stretches requiring new poles or repairs. Once the survey is complete, the report will be submitted to the municipal commissioner and the LDA,” Prabhat said.

He added that LMC will determine the number of poles and lights needed and float tenders for procurement and installation. The development charges for the project will be taken up once the installation phase begins.

Prabhat stated that the survey of Gomti Nagar Extension will be completed within a week.

Several colonies in Gomti Nagar Extension have suffered from poor visibility at night due to the administrative delay in transferring control from LDA to LMC.

Residents said they have dealt with unlit roads for years. “There are no functional streetlights on our road. We have to switch on our house lights so that the street outside is somewhat visible. It feels unsafe to walk or drive after sunset,” said Shweta Srivastava, a resident of Sector-4, Gomti Nagar Extension.

Residents attributed the problem to confusion between LDA and LMC over maintenance responsibilities. With the transfer underway, they expect quicker resolution.

Another stretch in the dark: IT Crossing to Munshipuliya

A similar exercise will be carried out for the stretch from the IT intersection to Munshipuliya Crossing, another area plagued by inadequate lighting, according to an LMC official.

Officials also plan to address the dark stretch from IT Crossing to Munshipuliya via Badshahnagar, a busy route that has remained without streetlights since the metro construction.

“Despite repeated complaints, no streetlights have been reinstalled on this stretch,” said Ashutosh Singh, a Badshahnagar resident. “This is a major route used by thousands daily, and it remains unsafe at night.”

An LMC official confirmed that planning and tendering for the installation will begin as soon as the survey wraps up. “We have received multiple complaints from areas like IT Crossing and nearby sectors. A detailed assessment will guide the installation work, which will begin without delay,” the official said.