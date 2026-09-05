Aryna Sabalenka clears the air on stopping US Open match after ‘someone smokes weed’: ‘Don’t do it around courts'
Aryna Sabalenka issued a reaction after she had to stop her US Open match midway because someone was “smoking weed.”
Aryna Sabalenka’s third-round victory at the US Open was briefly interrupted on Friday when the world No. 1 asked the umpire to address a strong smell of cannabis inside Louis Armstrong Stadium. The unusual moment came during Sabalenka’s second service game against Uzbekistan’s Kamilla Rakhimova. Having raced to a 3-0 lead, the top seed stopped play before it could continue and brought the issue to chair umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore.
“Someone is smoking weed,” Sabalenka said while leading 30-0. “Would you mind doing so, because it’s so strong?" she stated further.
After winning the match, Sabalenka explained that her complaint was not about spectators enjoying themselves. Her concern was the effect the smell could have on players competing at the highest level.
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“I was like, Guys, you can do whatever, you can smoke whatever, you can relax as much as you can, but please don't do it around the tennis courts,” said Sabalenka.
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“It's a bit tricky to handle that smell while you're trying to compete at your best,” she added.
The smell of cannabis has previously been reported by players at Flushing Meadows, making it an unwelcome distraction during the tournament. Smoking is prohibited inside the US Open grounds, while recreational cannabis is legal for adults over 21 in New York.
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Sabalenka suggested that the wind may have carried the odour from outside the tennis complex or from the surrounding Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.
"That strong, yeah. Also, because it was a bit windy. I don't know if it was coming from the crowd or was from the outside because the wind blows it into the stadium,” said Sabalenka.
“I just hope they are a bit more aware of that stuff. Come on, guys. I don't think there is anything else to say about weed. I'm just asking people not to smoke it next to the tennis court,” she added.
The interruption was brief, and Sabalenka soon returned to the task at hand. She went on to defeat Rakhimova in straight sets, but the incident provided an unexpected talking point after the match.
For Sabalenka, the brief interruption did little to derail her progress. The defending champion continued her US Open campaign with a straight-sets win, while the cannabis complaint became one of the more unusual moments of the day at Flushing Meadows.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishesh Roy
Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.Read More