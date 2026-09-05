Your daily egg is getting costlier. Ethanol has to do with it, along with Iran war & more

The old jingle — Sunday ho ya Monday, roz khao anday — is becoming more difficult to follow. Farm-gate egg prices are hovering around ₹7 a piece and retail prices are ₹8.50–9 across much of the country, as the cheap protein source has been squeezed by multiple pressures, among them the ethanol policy and the West Asia war. Consumption of eggs has risen even as disease and extreme heat have thinned flocks. (Unplash/ Representational)

Wholesale prices have also been volatile. The National Egg Coordination Committee’s average across its listed centres rose from ₹5.07 in April to ₹6.82 in July, before easing to ₹5.46 in August. In Delhi, the monthly average moved from ₹4.11 to ₹6.70 over the same stretch, and then settled at ₹5.47.

Maize, the same crop that feeds India's laying hens and its ethanol blending programme, is at the heart of this churn. As more maize is diverted to distilleries, poultry farmers are left bidding for what remains. With feed making up more than 70% of the cost of producing an egg, there is little cushion.

The feed Layer feed, a specialised diet high in calcium and protein, now costs ₹30,000–32,000 a tonne, up from about ₹24,000 in April, a jump of 20–25% in four months, said Ricky Thaper, joint secretary at the Poultry Federation of India.

Maize costs have also climbed from around ₹21,000 to ₹26,500–27,000 a tonne over the same period. De-oiled rice bran, another feed ingredient, has gone from ₹14,000 to ₹22,000.

In addition, lysine, methionine and other amino acids and vitamins used in the feed are largely imported from Europe, and freight rates have risen several-fold since the Iran war, pushing up landed costs, Thaper said.

Higher retail prices are not translating into higher profit margins. “Feed and other input costs have risen much faster. In many cases, farmers are operating at negative margins, while for others, margins have fallen to just 1–2%,” said SVV Dora Reddy, co-founder of Abhi Eggs.

A poultry farmer in Gurugram, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said his unit had been operating at about 60% capacity for two years. Birds normally remain in the laying cycle for around 18 months and are replaced in batches three times a year. This year, he has managed only two rounds. “Maize prices have been volatile since ethanol demand picked up, and that has repeatedly squeezed our margins,” he said.

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