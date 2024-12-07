LMC collects 42K in pet dog licence drive in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) on Saturday collected ₹42,000 during a pet dog license checking drive conducted in the Zone-4 areas, including Vijayant Khand, Vishal Khand, and near Lohia Park area in Gomti Nagar. LMC pet dog license checking drive conducted on Saturday (SOURCED)

The drive, led by LMC Animal Welfare Officer Abhinav Verma, focussed on unlicensed dog owners, resulting in fines totalling ₹35,000 for seven people, while on-the-spot issuance of licenses contributed ₹7,000 to the municipal fund. A Labrador dog was temporarily seized during the operation but was released after its owner paid the fine and obtained a license, stated in a LMC press release.

The drive witnessed considerable resistance, with several dog owners locking their pets inside homes, fleeing the scene, or engaging in arguments with the officials. Some were also found lacking proper vaccination records, leading to immediate action to issue licenses to ensure compliance. As of FY 2024-25, only 3,449 dog licenses have been issued, a significant decline from 5,600 in FY 2023-24 and 8,200 in FY 2022-23, according to the press release.

With an estimated 10,000 pet dogs in the city, the LMC plans to continue the campaign every Saturday throughout December to enforce compliance. Pet owners must obtain licenses by verifying rabies vaccinations and submitting affidavits under the Dog Control By-laws 2003. Licenses can be obtained online at lmc.up.nic.in or from the Animal Welfare Office at Lalbagh Municipal Corporation Headquarters, with fee set at ₹1,000 for foreign breeds and ₹200 for Indian breeds. For further assistance, pet owners can contact designated officials or visit authorized clinics and shops across the city.