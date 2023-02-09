LMC constructs toilet, street vendors use it for storage

The anti-encroachment squad of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) was in for a big surprise when it found the toilet constructed by LMC occupied by street vendors. The vendors at Jhandewala Park, Aminabad, were using the toilet for storage of goods.

When the LMC squad broke the lock, they were surprised to see loads of goods stored inside, said Narendra Kumar Varma, zonal officer, who led the drive.

He said, “Nobody came forward to claim the goods. Tonnes of goods were seized amid protest by traders. Besides, more than 200 encroachers were removed from the Aminabad and Nazirabad areas.”

The area had to be freed from encroachers before the GIS Summit and G20 meet as some of the guests could visit the heritage market.

Similar drives have been organised in the Chowk heritage area where the guests of GIS and G20 are supposed to visit, said Narendra Varma.