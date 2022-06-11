LMC razes 150 illegal structures, fines over 200 encroachers
Over 150 illegal structures were razed and more than 200 encroachers were fined in eight anti-encroachment drives carried out by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) in as many zones of the city on Friday.
At Mohan Hotel crossing, around 48 temporary encroachments on drain besides 8 four wheelers and 4 two wheelers were removed. In Zone 2, encroachments were removed on the stretch from Queen Mary hospital to trauma centre. Through medical college crossing under Rajabazar ward, more than 33 encroachments were removed.
In Zone 3, around 55 street vendors were shifted to Aliganj in a drive against encroachers from Sangam Tiraha and Kapurthala crossing. In Zone 4, the anti-encroachment drive was carried out from Polytechnic crossing to Kukrail via Cinepolis mall, Madhurima, Wave mall and Lohia crossing. Around 145 posters, hoardings and banners were removed. Besides, eight encroachments were also removed and one truckload of goods was seized.
Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “The anti-encroachment drives were organised in all the eight zones of the city. The encroachers must understand that they cannot occupy public places for their stalls. The drives will continue and we will not allow the encroachers to return.”
