LMC says 90 open drains repaired; SHO shunted

Four days after a 43-year-old man died after falling into an open and waterlogged drain in Thakurganj, the station house officer (SHO) of the local police station was shunted to police lines on Tuesday.

The action against SHO Srikant Rai, which was taken by additional director general of police (Lucknow zone) Sujit Pandey, also came against the backdrop of several corporators protesting official lapses in the incident and police high-handedness during Saturday’s agitation in the area.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) claimed to have covered more than 90 open drains and manholes across the city since Sunday.

Jal Kal officials said damaged or missing sewer covers at over 30 locations had been replaced.

Suresh, a daily wager, slipped into an open drain around 7 am on July 12 during heavy rains in the city’s Thakurganj area. His body was recovered nearly one kilometre away about 28 hours later.

In response to the incident, municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar has directed all zonal engineers to prioritise safety works in flood-prone areas. Warning officials to stay alert and not be negligent, he instructed all additional municipal commissioners to conduct field inspections and ensure the timely execution of work.

Chief engineer (Civil) Mahesh Verma said LMC was treating the issue with utmost urgency. “We’ve already secured over 90 sites and are focusing on high-risk zones,” he added. Jal Kal director General Kuldeep Singh confirmed that his department was monitoring and repairing sewer lines.

Meanwhile, corporators intensified their protest on Tuesday, alleging that instead of fixing civic lapses, officials were trying to shift blame. On Monday, they demanded action against a police official for registering an FIR against the corporator.

They also condemned the police for using force during Saturday night’s protest, which left several injured, including Suresh’s wife. Mayor Sushma Kharakwal had also intervened and reportedly urged the police commissioner to review the FIR filed against the corporator.