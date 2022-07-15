LMC starts online house tax assessment facility

LUCKNOW Moving towards Digital India, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) started the facility for online house tax assessment from Friday. The service was inaugurated by mayor Sanyukta Bhatia in the presence of municipal commissioner Indrajeet Singh and other senior officials of the civic body.

“Now, residents will be able to do the assessment of their newly constructed house, sitting at home, and also deposit house tax by filling the online form without having to visit the municipal office,” stated mayor Sanyukta Bhatia.

The payment of tax by a citizen was also done successfully in front of the mayor in just 10 minutes.

Online applications can be made for assessment by completing the process by following a few steps. One has to visit the website of municipal corporation https://imc.up.nic.in and then on the page of home tax department, click on online self-assessment.

After clicking on self-assessment/new assessment, one will have to read the information window and give consent. After that, in the next open window, OTP would be generated on mobile number.

After filling the OTP, another window will open. After selecting ward and mohalla, the information related to building will have to be filled in the form. When the form is filled, residents have to see a preview and submit it. As soon as the form is submitted, house ID of the building will be generated.