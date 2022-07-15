LMC starts online house tax assessment facility
LUCKNOW Moving towards Digital India, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) started the facility for online house tax assessment from Friday. The service was inaugurated by mayor Sanyukta Bhatia in the presence of municipal commissioner Indrajeet Singh and other senior officials of the civic body.
“Now, residents will be able to do the assessment of their newly constructed house, sitting at home, and also deposit house tax by filling the online form without having to visit the municipal office,” stated mayor Sanyukta Bhatia.
The payment of tax by a citizen was also done successfully in front of the mayor in just 10 minutes.
Online applications can be made for assessment by completing the process by following a few steps. One has to visit the website of municipal corporation https://imc.up.nic.in and then on the page of home tax department, click on online self-assessment.
After clicking on self-assessment/new assessment, one will have to read the information window and give consent. After that, in the next open window, OTP would be generated on mobile number.
After filling the OTP, another window will open. After selecting ward and mohalla, the information related to building will have to be filled in the form. When the form is filled, residents have to see a preview and submit it. As soon as the form is submitted, house ID of the building will be generated.
Over 1 million Kanwariyas arrive in Haridwar in just first two days of Yatra
Uttarakhand on Friday witnessed a massive footfall in the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, with more than 1 million Shiva devotees arriving in the state within just the first two days of the pilgrimage that began on Thursday. Citing the major influx of devotees, the administration has decided to completely prohibit the entry of heavy vehicles from July 20 midnight from 5 am till 11 pm.
Duo steals ₹5.82 lakh cash from ATM in Pune
Two unidentified persons steal Rs 5.82 lakh in cash from a HDFC bank ATM located in Maratha Kranti chowk, Talegaon Dabhade on Wednesday night. According to the police, the thieves entered the ATM around 2 am, sprayed black paint on CCTV cameras and opened the machine from its backside by using secret password. The theft was noticed on Thursday morning when locals visited the ATM to withdraw money.
Drop in fuel prices brings relief to Punekars
The reduction in fuel prices by the state government has brought relief to residents. “Though it is a good decision to reduce petrol price by Rs 5, but the state government should find a way to reduce LPG rates as it costs above Rs 1,000 which is hurting middle-class people,” said Meena Patil, a resident of Bharati Vidyapeeth, Katraj.
Boil water before drinking: PMC to Punekars
The Pune Municipal Corporation on Friday appealed to Punekars to filter or boil water before drinking. By considering this the civic body has advised residents to take precautions. Pune city is getting water mainly from Khadakwasla, Varasgaon, Panshet and Temghar dams. According to India Meteorological Department, Pune district has reported 43 per cent excess rainfall from June 1 till July 14.
Karnataka's IISc best in India; Mysore University, Manipal Academy also ranked
The Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru is the best university and research institution in India, according to the 2022 rankings of the National Institutional Ranking Framework that were released by the education ministry Friday. Seven other universities or research institutions from Karnataka made the overall top 100, including the Manipal Academy of Higher Education and Mysore University. The Manipal Academy of Higher Education was ranked seventh in the list of best universities, with Mysore University and the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research in the top 40. The National Law School of India University topped the list of law schools, with Christ University coming in at 16th.
