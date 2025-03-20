LMC takes up drive to rid Gomti of water hyacinth

Finally, Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has launched a drive to remove the thick layer of water hyacinth blanketing the Gomti near Kudiya Ghat. Officials deployed heavy machinery and boats to remove the floating green layer, which had started drifting towards the Gomti riverfront and other parts of the river in the state capital. The Gomti near Kudiya Ghat in Lucknow on Wednesday (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

LMC official Manoj Prabhat said a municipal team got to work soon after the issue was brought to the officials’ notice. “We have deployed four-five earthmovers and an equal number of boats to remove the water hyacinth. The drive started from Kudiya Ghat and will proceed towards the riverfront and even further,” he said.

On March 18, HT, in a report titled “Gomti choked, water turns ‘green carpet’ near Kudiya Ghat”, pointed out how the river, considered the lifeline of Lucknow, was gasping for breath with depleting oxygen levels amid an excessive growth of the free-floating perennial.

Officials noted that the situation had worsened since the plants were spreading rapidly due to the river’s current. Prabhat explained that their growth rate was alarming. “If left unchecked, a one-meter patch can double in size within a day,” he said. Since the river was previously stagnant, the flow of water has now brought in more hyacinths from upstream.

Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh said LMC was working on a long-term solution to prevent sewage from flowing directly into the river, which contributed to the excessive growth of water hyacinth. “We plan to redirect wastewater to sewage treatment plants (STPs) using a tapping method,” he said. The corporation also intends to install mesh barriers at critical points to trap floating waste and prevent further accumulation.

Singh emphasised that the state government was closely monitoring the situation and considering broader measures to address pollution in the Gomti. “This is a priority project, and we will engage other concerned authorities to ensure an effective solution,” he said.

A senior LMC official pointed out that untreated sewage mixing with the river water was one of the key factors behind the persistent environmental issues. “Sewage inflows create favourable conditions for hyacinth growth, which depletes oxygen levels in the water and harms aquatic life,” he said.

The official said LMC had assured that the cleanup drive would continue in phases, with regular monitoring to prevent a recurrence.