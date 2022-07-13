LMC to charge vehicles parked by roadside, hikes fees for mobile food vans
Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has decided to levy an annual charge for such commercial establishments, whose employees use public roads for parking vehicles.
Scrap dealers and travel agencies, would also be charged.
The municipal corporation has increased annual vending fees for mobile food van operators, though fees for street vendors remains unchanged.
The proposals have been approved by the LMC house.
The mobile food van operators would now have to pay ₹3600 instead of ₹2400 earlier.
“Mobile food vans have been operating in the city for nearly ten years. At present, there are around 1000 mobile food vans and about three years ago the LMC included them under the National Street Vendors policy and fixed vending charges for them. Now, a proposal to charge mobile food vans was passed with increased vending fee,” said additional municipal Commissioner Pankaj Singh.
“The LMC will collect parking fee from vehicles parked by the roadside. We will collect parking charges from commercial establishments who use LMC roads for parking instead of creating parking space inside their premises. The parking charges would be calculated on the basis of the number of vehicles parked outside the establishments and the site area. An annual fee of ₹4000 per commercial vehicle parked on the road is proposed,” Singh said.
“There are 181 marked sites in the city where ‘kabadis (scrap dealers)’ do their business. Now the LMC will charge license fee from them too. Annual license fee will be ₹30,000 for small scrap sites, ₹45000 for medium and ₹60000 for large scrap sites,” he added.
License fee will also be charged from those running a travel agency. Large travel agency will be charged ₹12000 per annum, small one would be charged ₹8000 and a luxury car agency will be charged ₹24000 annually.
“The proposals passed by LMC house to increase income would be implemented. Report of the proceedings of the House has been prepared and orders are being issued to the departments regarding implementation,” municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh said.
Students should appear for second session of JEE mains, say Pune experts
After the result of JEE session 1 mains on Monday, many aspirants have started their preparation for the second session which is scheduled from July 21 to July 30. Director at IITian's Prashikshan kendra, Durgesh Mangeshkar added that on August 10, the final cut off will be declared. Admin Head at Bakliwal Tutorials, Sanidhya Jhawar said that students who appeared for JEE main-1 should definitely appear in JEE main-2 as well.
GIPE, Yashada design PG course in public policy for state govt staff
For the first time, government's Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (Yashada) and Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics have designed a specialised course on public policy for government officials. The 93-year-old institution and Yashada have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to carry out academic and research initiatives. In their first step towards collaboration, they have planned a one-year post graduate diploma course on public policy aimed at training mid-career civil services officers.
Punjab police firing cases: Trial court seeks status reports within fortnight
A trial court in Faridkot on Tuesday directed the two Punjab Police special investigation teams (SITs) probing the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing incidents to submit their status reports within a fortnight. Two Sikh protesters — Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district — were killed on October 14, 2015, after police resorted to firing to disperse those protesting against a sacrilege incident.
Automobile dealers to issue e-RCs for new vehicles in Punjab
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched a new service for issuance of e-registration certificates (e-RCs) of new vehicles through automobile dealers in the state. Mann, while launching the citizen-centric service, said it will provide a huge reprieve to Punjabi residents desirous of buying new vehicles and enable them to get the delivery of smart registration certificate at their doorsteps.
Lucknow: Preparations afoot for voting to elect new President
A strong room has been set up at room number 54 near the PD Tandon Hall of state legislative assembly at Vidhan Bhawan here as preparations get stepped up for voting at the Tilak Hall (Vidhan Bhawan) to elect a new President on July 18. Droupadi Murmu is the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's candidate while Yashwant Sinha is the Opposition's joint candidate for the post of President. Both of them visited the state capital recently.
