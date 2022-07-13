LMC to charge vehicles parked by roadside, hikes fees for mobile food vans

Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has decided to levy an annual charge for such commercial establishments, whose employees use public roads for parking vehicles.

Scrap dealers and travel agencies, would also be charged.

The municipal corporation has increased annual vending fees for mobile food van operators, though fees for street vendors remains unchanged.

The proposals have been approved by the LMC house.

The mobile food van operators would now have to pay ₹3600 instead of ₹2400 earlier.

“Mobile food vans have been operating in the city for nearly ten years. At present, there are around 1000 mobile food vans and about three years ago the LMC included them under the National Street Vendors policy and fixed vending charges for them. Now, a proposal to charge mobile food vans was passed with increased vending fee,” said additional municipal Commissioner Pankaj Singh.

“The LMC will collect parking fee from vehicles parked by the roadside. We will collect parking charges from commercial establishments who use LMC roads for parking instead of creating parking space inside their premises. The parking charges would be calculated on the basis of the number of vehicles parked outside the establishments and the site area. An annual fee of ₹4000 per commercial vehicle parked on the road is proposed,” Singh said.

“There are 181 marked sites in the city where ‘kabadis (scrap dealers)’ do their business. Now the LMC will charge license fee from them too. Annual license fee will be ₹30,000 for small scrap sites, ₹45000 for medium and ₹60000 for large scrap sites,” he added.

License fee will also be charged from those running a travel agency. Large travel agency will be charged ₹12000 per annum, small one would be charged ₹8000 and a luxury car agency will be charged ₹24000 annually.

“The proposals passed by LMC house to increase income would be implemented. Report of the proceedings of the House has been prepared and orders are being issued to the departments regarding implementation,” municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh said.