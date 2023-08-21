LMC to launch anti-mosquito drive next month

Despite the cases of vector-borne diseases rising in the city, the anti-mosquito campaign by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation is yet to pick up. Between January and August, the city has reported 80 cases of dengue, according to official data. Last year, over 1,050 cases of dengue were reported in the state capital. (File)

“Cases of vector-borne diseases are being reported from various areas of the city, but the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is yet to start fogging and anti-larval drives in the city,” said leader of opposition in the LMC House Kamran Beg.

“It seems that the LMC has forgotten about the several deaths that took place due to vector-borne diseases last year. It seems that no lessons were learnt.”

Last year, over 1,050 cases of dengue were reported in the state capital.

Responding to the claims, Dr SK Rawat, nagar swasthya adhikari (city health officer), said: “The LMC will be starting fogging activities next month... however, fogging is being done in areas that report dengue and malaria cases. Our 45 big and 110 small fogging machines are ready for large-scale deployment.”

Dr Rawat, meanwhile, also said the civic body was to take up ‘cold fogging’ this year. “Earlier, we used to mix chemicals in diesel, but we’ll be mixing chemicals in water that will reduce the cost of fogging and making it more eco-friendly.”

With the initiative, the LMC would be saving ₹6 crore annually as the cost of diesel would be cut, he added.