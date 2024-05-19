Lok Sabha polls: Akhilesh Yadav says BJP’s clan will disintegrate after June 4

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for terming the INDIA bloc as “Bhanumati’s clan” and said the BJP clan will disintegrate after June 4. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at an election meeting in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Modi had made the Bhanumati clan remark at an election rally in Fatehpur on Friday.

“Currently, four phases of elections have been held in the country. But, the common man has defeated the INDI alliance in these phases only. Bhanumati’s clan is falling apart, it has surrendered...No one (in the opposition camp) wants to work hard in the remaining elections. The workers of INDI alliance were already disappointed, (and) now they have stopped leaving their homes,” Modi had said.

In response, Akhilesh said at a rally in Balrampur on Saturday: “After four phases of the (seven-phase) elections, the BJP has already lost on all four fronts...the BJP’s chariot is not stuck, it has collapsed...The clan which the BJP has created by threatening and luring people will disintegrate, because after June 4, the BJP’s government will exit the Centre.”

Campaigning for the party’s Shravasti Lok Sabha candidate Ram Shiromani Verma, Akhilesh Yadav further said: “People have now understood the mathematics behind “400–paar.” The BJP’s tally will be less than 140, he predicted.

He further said that the BJP had waived ₹25 lakh crore loans of big industrialists in the country in the last 10 years but did not waive loans of farmers and the poor.

“This government is not the government of the poor and the farmers, but that of the industrialists,” he said.

“The BJP government is a government, which leaks the (examination question) papers. During its tenure, examination papers are being leaked continuously and they are playing with the future of the youth,” Yadav said.

“Instead of bulldozing the houses of the people who leak the papers, the houses of the poor are being bulldozed,” he added. Akhilesh also addressed a rally each in Faizabad, Sultanpur and Ambedkarnagar.

The sixth phase of the general elections will cover 14 seats across U.P. – Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkarnagar, Shravasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj (SC), Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr and Bhadohi. The voting will be held on May 25.