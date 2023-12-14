Lok Sabha security breach | Lucknow youth's diary entry: ‘Trying my best to free my country’

A personal diary, purportedly of Lucknow’s Sagar Sharma, has been doing the rounds among journalists. And from the pages, it appears that he started writing it in the year 2015. Sagar Sharma’s person diary which he started writing in 2015. (SOURCED)

The family initially insisted their son was not writing any diary but confirmed to HT on a call that he was reading one.

However, a family member, who was not willing to be named, conceded: “He started writing it when he passed senior secondary. He wrote such notes again in January 2021, after returning from Bengaluru after a meeting with his friend.”

“It’s almost time to leave the house. There is a great determination to act and fear on opposite sides of the divide. I hope I could tell my parents about the circumstances,” reads a diary entry translated from Hindi.

The diary entry of June 3, 2015 also has a reference to a letter to Bhagat Singh, purportedly written by Sagar. Calling Bhagat Singh ‘‘My Lord and My God’’, he writes, “...After you have gone, I’m trying my best to free my country.”

His diary also has several slogans such as ‘Inquilab Zindabad’...

“I’m not rich but belong to a middle class family, I need some friends who are honest with the country,” it says.

“Mai apni zindagi watan ke naam kar chuka hoon, ab badhaya kadam Azadi ki ore maine (I’ve dedicated my life to the country, now I’m bound to take steps towards freedom,” reads another diary entry.