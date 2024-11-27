LoP demands judicial probe, slams state authorities over Sambhal violence

The Samajwadi Party leader and leader of opposition (LoP) in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey, criticised state authorities over the handling of the Sambhal violence, alleging administrative lapses and biased actions against specific communities. He called for a judicial probe to ensure accountability and impartiality in the investigation. LoP called for a judicial probe to ensure accountability and impartiality in the investigation. (Sourced)

Addressing a press conference at the SP headquarters on Tuesday, Pandey also raised concerns about false cases against SP leaders. Pandey said a party delegation under his leadership had been constituted by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to visit violence-hit Sambhal. However, the visit was postponed after discussions with the director general of police (DGP).

“I was scheduled to visit Sambhal this morning to assess the situation. However, the DGP assured me of an impartial investigation and requested postponing the visit for three days. Considering his request, we decided to delay our visit,” said Pandey.

Pandey accused the government of leveraging communal issues for political gains. Citing the 1991 Places of Worship Act, he stated, “The law prevents any action against religious places, except Ayodhya, regardless of evidence. If the government wants to act differently, they should first amend the law. The violence in Sambhal reflects their agenda.”

He also questioned the FIR (first information report) naming Sambhal SP MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq, asserting that Barq was not present during the incident. “The DGP claimed Barq gave an inflammatory speech, but he assured a fair probe. We expect the truth to prevail,” said Pandey.

Pandey further accused the police of using private firearms in the violence, leading to the deaths of four youths. “In reality police keep two fire arms, I have seen it myself. When they fire, they use private fore arms or country made pistols which are recovered from criminals. They (police) misuse confiscated firearms to avoid direct accountability. Four boys have died, will they kill each other? The police must answer for their actions,” he alleged.

The SP leader criticised the administration for conducting a second survey at a Sambhal mosque without consulting stakeholders. “The first survey, conducted on November 19, was reportedly completed. Yet, another survey began on November 22, at 5 am, without informing anyone. Such actions exacerbate communal tensions and are politically motivated,” said Pandey.

Pandey demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident and warned of further action if satisfactory progress isn’t made within three days. “A judicial probe is essential for impartiality. We will consult our party leadership and decide our next steps,” he said.

Pandey also criticised the recurrence of communal incidents in Uttar Pradesh. “Why do such incidents happen only in the north, particularly in U.P.? States like Bihar and those in the south, with significant temples, don’t face similar issues,” he questioned.

Earlier on Monday, Nagina MP and Azad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Azad was also stopped in Hapur while he was on his way to Sambhal.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Ajay Rai has announced plans to visit Sambhal on December 2, accompanied by a delegation, to meet the families of those killed in the recent violence. A program for Rai’s visit to Sambhal has also been released.