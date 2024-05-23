LS polls 2024: Not in fray, but prestige of 10 stalwarts at stake in Prayagraj region

As the seven-phased Lok Sabha election enters the penultimate round, discussions about the outcome are in full swing in various localities and busy intersections not just in Kaushambi where polling was held on May 20 in the fifth phase but also in Prayagraj, including Allahabad and Phulpur seats, and Pratapgarh where voting will be held in the sixth phase on May 25. Prayagraj and Pratapgarh will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 25. (For Representation)

Regardless of who is contesting the polls, everyone’s eyes are on 10 stalwarts who though themselves are not in the fray but have their prestige very much at stake on these four seats of Prayagraj region. Having climbed the ladder of success in politics on the basis of public connect and their political skills, now the onus is on them to ensure wins of candidates fighting the polls for their parties.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

U.P. deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, a star campaigner of the BJP, is one such prominent name. Although he has the responsibility of ensuing wins on all 80 seats in the state, his prowess is especially at stake on the three seats including Kaushambi—his birth place— as well as Allahabad and Phulpur seats of Prayagraj— his ‘Karmabhoomi’ and his present residence.

Similar is the situation of Kunwar Rewati Raman Singh, an eight-time MLA from Karachhana and two-term MP from Allahabad seat. Congress has made his son Kunwar Ujjwal Raman Singh, a two-time MLA and former U.P. minister, its candidate from Allahabad seat.

Singh has taken charge of Ujjwal’s campaign and even at the age of 81 is being seen in public meetings despite scorching heat. Another such political heavyweight is Pramod Tiwari, a record 10-time MLA from Rampur Khas seat of Pratapgarh and a Rajya Sabha MP of Congress. He has the responsibility of ensuring INDIA bloc candidate SP Singh Patel’s win from Pratapgarh.

Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) president Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya, who has been elected MLA from Kunda seat of Pratapgarh seven times continuously from 1993 to 2022, has a significant influence on Pratapgarh and Kaushambi parliamentary seats. However, he has not fielded any candidate, saying his party will remain neutral in the ongoing LS polls.

Samajwadi Party leader Indrajeet Saroj, who has the image of a being a pro-development man in Kaushambi, has served as UP minister in the past. His standing is also at stake as he has the responsibility of ensuring victory of his son Pushpendra Saroj who is contesting his maiden election as INDIA bloc candidate on SP symbol from Kaushambi.

Even former U.P. minister Rajendra Pratap Singh aka Moti Singh, who has been active in politics since 1983, also finds himself with the responsibility of ensuring win of the BJP candidate in Pratapgarh as does the four-time MLA and two-time UP cabinet minister Shivakant Ojha of the BJP. U.P. cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi has the task of ensuring wins of BJP candidates on Allahabad and Phulpur seats.

This time, the BJP has not given tickets to sitting Allahabad MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who joined BJP before the 2017 assembly elections. However, she is busy trying to ensure her party candidate Neeraj Tripathi’s win from Allahabad seat. Likewise, BJP has not given ticket to its Phulpur MP, Keshari Devi Patel either. However, she has the responsibility of ensuring victory of BJP candidate Pravin Patel from the seat.