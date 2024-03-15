LS polls: BJP unable to find candidates for many seats, says Shivpal

Agra ::: National general secretary of Samajwadi Party Shivpal Yadav said on Thursday that the BJP was unable to get suitable candidates to contest the Lok Sabha elections at many seats. He claimed that the Samajwadi Party had support from all sections and communities and would defeat the BJP at all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Shivpal is presently an MLA from Jaswant Nagar, an assembly constituency in Etawah district of Yadav heartland. (HT FILE)

Shivpal Yadav was interacting with journalists in Mainpuri where he stopped for a while after leaving Saifai on way to Badaun. Shivpal has been declared as SP candidate from Badaun Lok Sabha seat which is considered to be a stronghold of the SP.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“In compliance with directions from the party, I am heading for Badaun and will return after winning the seat. All the candidates from Samajwadi Party will win in Lok Sabha elections and will defeat BJP candidates on all 80 seats in UP,” claimed Shivpal . “The BJP is not able to get suitable candidates in many constituencies,”’ quipped the SP leader who is presently an MLA from Jaswant Nagar, an assembly constituency in Etawah district of Yadav heartland.

“Being in power, the BJP has become arrogant and is trying all tactics it can. It lacks real issues to raise before masses and resorts to distractions,” said Yadav while replying to a question on CAA being implemented by central government earlier this week.

He brushed aside a question related to Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav campaigning in Yadav heartland for BJP and its impact. He maintained that Samajwadi Party’s base was not only confined to Yadavs but people from all sections of society supported it. .

However, the SP leader, travelling in a car, moved on when a journalist raised a question related to chances of Aparna Yadav contesting the forthcoming elections on BJP ticket.

Notably, Aparna Yadav is the daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and had joined the BJP before the state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in 2022.