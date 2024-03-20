 LS polls: SP, Cong plan large coordination set-up - Hindustan Times
LS polls: SP, Cong plan large coordination set-up

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 20, 2024 07:26 AM IST

Lucknow: A week after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress UP in-charge Avinash Pande started a process for state-level coordination between the two parties for the Lok Sabha polls 2024, an outline of the coordination set up has been made. There will be a 10 -member UP coordination committee drawing five senior leaders each from both the INDIA bloc partners .

On March 10, the Congress UP in-charge Avinash Pande and some UP Congress leaders had called on Akhilesh Yadav who introduced the top SP office-bearers of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies that the SP has given to the Congress to contest. (HT FILE)
“But the coordination will start from the state level and extend up to the booth level. There will be a coordination committee each at the district level and also at each of the 80 LS constituencies in the state. The district and the LS constituencies committee will have a leader each from both the parties”, said a senior Congress leader.

SP leader Udaiveer Singh, who is one of the five SP members of the INDIA bloc national coordination committee, confirmed that a state-level coordination committee would be set up soon .

An SP leader said that the state-level coordination committee would have the state presidents of both parties.

“Apart from this, both the parties will depute two members at each other’s war rooms at their respective state headquarters”, said CP Rai, a UP Congress spokesperson.

On March 10, the Congress UP in-charge Avinash Pande and some UP Congress leaders had called on Akhilesh Yadav.Akhilesh introduced the top SP office-bearers of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies that the SP has given to the Congress to contest.

“Unlike the previous alliance, this time, the coordination will be formal, well-organised and right up to the booth-level for transfer of each others’ votes to the respective candidates on each of the 80 constituencies”, said an SP leader.

There will also be coordination committees for social media, media and campaigns .

News / Cities / Lucknow / LS polls: SP, Cong plan large coordination set-up
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
