Lt gen Gajendra Joshi takes over as GOC-in-C, Mathura Strike 1 Corps
Agra Lieutenant general Gajendra Joshi took over as General Officer Commanding–in–Chief of Strike 1 Corps in Mathura. He replaces lieutenant general MK Katiyar.
Lieutenant general Gajendra Joshi has had vast operational experience, including Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka. He was actively involved in counter terrorism operations as a battalion commander in south Kashmir and as a sector commander in Manipur. He also commanded a division in Jammu & Kashmir, informed the press statement issued by the Press information Bureau (Defence Wing).
“His staff experience includes appointments of general staff officer-grade 1 (operations) of a mountain division, colonel general staff (operations) at Corps headquarters in high altitude area, deputy director general of military operations and military intelligence at the Army Headquarters” stated the press statement.
“He was posted as additional director general, manpower planning and subsequently on promotion, assumed the office of director general (manpower planning & personnel services) in adjutant general’s branch of the Indian Army prior to taking on this command appointment in Mathura,” said the statement.
On assuming command on Monday, he exhorted all ranks to focus on operational preparedness so as to meet the emerging security challenges for the nation. He reiterated that Strike 1 would further enhance its combat effectiveness as a ‘force of decision’ for the nation.
Behbal Kalan firing: 2 months to go before deadline, case status has not changed
The 2015 Behbal Kalan firing case has not moved an inch in the trial court or Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) since a three-month deadline was set by the government to bring the case to a logical conclusion. A team of lawyers, constituted by the state government, to give monthly updates to the victims' kin reached Faridkot on Wednesday.
PAU research fellow dies under mysterious circumstances
A research fellow at the economics and sociology department of Punjab Agricultural University died under mysterious circumstances at Sumit's rented accommodation in Asha Puri on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as a native of Kotkapura, 31, Sumit Kumar. A family member said that Sumit was stressed for the past few months. Agri-economist Shruti Bhogal said Sumit was an amiable and a kind person. Sumit is survived by his wife and 2-year-old son.
IPS officer resigned due to corruption in Karnataka govt: Siddaramaiah
Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has alleged that senior IPS officer P Ravindranath's purported resignation pointed to corruption in the state government. Siddaramaiah said Ravindranath was assigned to investigate those who had availed fake certificates and take action against them. “As per Ravindranath's statement, he has investigated a few influential leaders and hence he was transferred by the government,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that this was not correct.
Panthic gathering: Moderate, radical Akalis put up united front for release of Sikh prisoners
In a rare development in the recent history of Sikh politics, moderate and radical Akalis joined hands on Wednesday to fight for the release of Sikh prisoners serving life imprisonment in various terror cases. Former Sarbat Khalsa-appointed parallel jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib, Baljit Singh Daduwal was also present in the meeting. The leaders, who support different ideologies and are usually seen opposing Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, put up a united front during the meeting.
BBMP election likely to serve as key to gauge urban voter sentiment
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city's civic body elections, if held, presents the Bharatiya Janata Party with an opportunity to win the support of the biggest urban population in the state and a chance to increase its tally in the 2023 assembly elections, according to multiple people aware of the developments. The Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) managed to get two seats.
