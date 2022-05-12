Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lt gen Gajendra Joshi takes over as GOC-in-C, Mathura Strike 1 Corps
Lt gen Gajendra Joshi takes over as GOC-in-C, Mathura Strike 1 Corps

Lieutenant general Gajendra Joshi has had vast operational experience, including Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka. He was actively involved in counter terrorism operations as a battalion commander in south Kashmir and as a sector commander in Manipur
On assuming command on Monday, Lt gen Joshi exhorted all ranks to focus on operational preparedness so as to meet the emerging security challenges for the nation. (Sourced)
Published on May 12, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Agra Lieutenant general Gajendra Joshi took over as General Officer Commanding–in–Chief of Strike 1 Corps in Mathura. He replaces lieutenant general MK Katiyar.

Lieutenant general Gajendra Joshi has had vast operational experience, including Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka. He was actively involved in counter terrorism operations as a battalion commander in south Kashmir and as a sector commander in Manipur. He also commanded a division in Jammu & Kashmir, informed the press statement issued by the Press information Bureau (Defence Wing).

“His staff experience includes appointments of general staff officer-grade 1 (operations) of a mountain division, colonel general staff (operations) at Corps headquarters in high altitude area, deputy director general of military operations and military intelligence at the Army Headquarters” stated the press statement.

“He was posted as additional director general, manpower planning and subsequently on promotion, assumed the office of director general (manpower planning & personnel services) in adjutant general’s branch of the Indian Army prior to taking on this command appointment in Mathura,” said the statement.

On assuming command on Monday, he exhorted all ranks to focus on operational preparedness so as to meet the emerging security challenges for the nation. He reiterated that Strike 1 would further enhance its combat effectiveness as a ‘force of decision’ for the nation.

Thursday, May 12, 2022
