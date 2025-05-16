Lt Gen Sengupta visit to IIT-K to strengthen army-academia tie-up

Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, general officer commanding-in-chief (GOC-in-C), Central Command, on Thursday visited Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) as part of an initiative to strengthen collaboration between the Indian Army and the academic research community. GOC-in-C, Central Command, Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta during a visit to IIT-K on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The visit, which came amidst India-Pakistan tensions, featured demonstrations of ongoing research, particularly in advanced robotics -- including quadruped and rotary systems -- as well as developments in metamaterials with potential defence applications.

Start-ups incubated at the IIT-K, including Terraqua UAV, Aethrone Aerospace, and Nitrodynamics Private Limited, presented their indigenous technological solutions tailored to India’s defence ecosystem.

Commending the research underway at the institute, Lt Gen Sengupta said: “It is heartening to witness the depth of scientific inquiry and innovation here. Collaborations like these are vital for strengthening indigenous defence capabilities. The armed forces are keen to support and engage with academia in finding scalable, practical solutions.”

The army commander also toured key research centres at the institute, including those focused on cybersecurity, intelligent systems, vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) technology, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

According to IIT-K director Prof Manindra Agrawal, the institute has focused extensively on deep-tech innovation in recent years in areas such as intelligent systems, cybersecurity, drones, and robotics. “These are domains of increasing relevance to defence. We believe that through sustained dialogue and joint ventures, academic research can serve as a powerful catalyst for national security,” he added.

Also present on the occasion were the nodal faculty incharge of the Indian Army Cell at IIT-Kanpur, officials from DRDO’s DIA-CoE, and the dean of research and development.