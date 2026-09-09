LU clears NIRF-linked academic CoE scheme

The faculties, departments, institutes and affiliated colleges at Lucknow University that figure in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking list or ranking band will be recognised as academic centres of excellence (CoE) and will get up to 70% flexibility in curriculum revision and innovative assessment. For representation only (HT File Photo)

This was made possible after the university approved its ‘NIRF Ranking-linked academic centre of excellence scheme’ to reward departments and affiliated colleges that secure a place in the NIRF rankings.

The university officials said the move marks a shift from traditional uniformity towards a quality and performance-based academic ecosystem. The flexibility in curriculum revision and innovative assessment will be performance-based, subject-specific and time-bound, and will be withdrawn if an institution fails to retain NIRF eligibility in subsequent cycles.

Each centre will have an academic advisory and monitoring committee comprising the head of institution, teachers, external subject experts, industry representatives, distinguished alumni and two experts nominated by the vice chancellor. However, the minimum academic standards, degree requirements, credit framework, admission rules and sanctity of examination will remain with university administration.

“Centres can design their own evaluation framework beyond conventional exams including open-book exams, case-based assessment, capstone projects, industry-linked assessment, continuous internal evaluation and skill-based tests. They can also invite external subject experts as examiners and prepare their own question banks,” shared vice-chancellor prof JP Saini.