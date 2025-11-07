LUACTA poll contestants pitch for revival of OPS, more casual leaves for teachers

LUCKNOW With the rollout of the schedule for the election to the Lucknow University Associated Colleges Teachers’ Association (LUACTA), candidates vying for two major positions - president and general secretary - are wooing voters with promises of benefits like revival of Old Pension Scheme, updation of National Pension Scheme (NPS), increase of casual leaves, re-introduction of medical leaves, among others. LUACTA president Manoj Pandey is in fray for the post again. (Sourced)

The nomination forms will be available from November 13. These are required to be submitted by November 14 for the election scheduled on November 17, results of which will be declared the same day.

LUACTA president Manoj Pandey, who is in fray for the post again, said his priority is to safeguard the interests and self-respect of teachers.

“I will continue to fight against anti-teacher, anti-education and anti-student policies. My priority is to raise issues like teachers’ gratuity, PhD for undergraduate teachers, implementation of 8th Pay Commission and promotion of teachers. Regularisation of NPS, revival of Old Pension Scheme (OPS), senior professor status for college teachers along with administrative posts are also on my agenda. I will also pitch for making associated college faculty members ex-officio members of academic bodies, in a similar way as university faculty members,” said Pandey.

Siddharth Singh, who is also contesting for the president’s post, said his priorities include teachers’ seniority order, cashless medical facility for them, timely payment of dues for examination related duties, timely updates of NPS, transparency in NoC process, more casual leaves and cashless medical facilities.

“I am also in favour of internal reforms like - no person shall be elected to the same office more than twice, no regular principal shall be a member of the executive committee or contest election for any post, twice a year general body meeting and digital display of income and expenditure details with all members in PDF format along with a Teacher Welfare Fund. After the death of any teacher, efforts will be made to provide assistance amount to the kin before the 13th day,” he said.

Meanwhile, many in the academic circles raised objections over LUACTA general secretary Anshu Kedia vying for the same post again, citing that she is principal of Khun Khunji Girls’ Degree College.

She, however, dodged the argument, saying: “When principals can be voters in LUACTA elections, why can’t they contest the same.”

“My priorities will be updation of NPS, creation of posts of senior professors in LU associated colleges, provision of medical leaves for teachers, increase in number of CLs from 8 to 14, timely payment of examination related dues, leave encashment, provision of gratuity and increase in retirement age from 62 to 65 years,” she said.

Amit Rai, another candidate for the post of general secretary, pledged an organised movement for OPS, updation of NPS, increase of CLs from 8 to 14, reintroduction of medical leaves, UGC grant of CCL (childcare leave) as per rules, creation of seniority list and formation of a Sports Council.

“I would also work for the generation of code for assessment for timely payment of examination related dues, payment of TA and DA to any teacher who goes for practical/viva, remuneration for teachers from districts outside Lucknow who are called by the university for any work and provision of ₹5 lakh for the kin of deceased teacher and ₹1 lakh to any teacher suffering from an incurable disease from the ‘Teacher Welfare Fund’ within a week. I would also pitch for college professors being provided opportunities in university committees and Board of Studies and a raise in the retirement age to 65 years,” he said.