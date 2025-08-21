Lucknow: 4 arrested for 50-lakh jewellery theft in Chowk

Police on Thursday arrested four men, including a craftsman, in connection with the theft of gold worth nearly ₹50 lakh from a jewellery workshop in Chowk area of the Old City earlier this month, officials said. The accused in police custody. (HT)

“Stolen semi-finished ornaments weighing 563.18 grams were recovered from their possession of the accused who were arrested near Hussainabad Inter College following a tip-off,” ADCP (west) Dhananjay Singh Kushwaha said.

Those arrested were identified as Anil Chaudhary, 24, of Wazirganj, Yasir Hussain, 27, of Sheesh Mahal, Mohammad Mazhar 30, of Hussainabad, and Umesh Kannaujia, 32, of Madiaon.

According to the ADCP, the main accused, Anil Chaudhary, had been working as a craftsman at the complainant’s jewellery shop for the past three to four years.

“On August 4, he allegedly fled with around 700 grams of semi-finished jewellery without informing the owner. The incident was reported on August 8, and an FIR was lodged at Chowk police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” he added.

Acting on the complaint, a special team was constituted to trace the accused. “Following surveillance and technical inputs, all four were arrested today, and the stolen ornaments weighing over 563 grams were recovered,” Khuswaha said.

Police said further investigation was on to ascertain if more people were involved.