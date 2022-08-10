Lucknow admin gears up for Independence Day celebrations
The state capital is all geared up to celebrate Independence Day week, starting from August 11 to 17, in a big way.
Several programmes have been lined up, with different departments helping in the build-up to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence. On Wednesday, divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob held a press conference detailing administration plan for the week.
“Nagar Nigam will play a crucial role during this week. It would ensure a thorough cleaning in all the wards and areas falling under Nagar Nigam,” Jacob said.
She said under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programme, on August 12, the Swaccha Bharat team would organise ‘Trianga Run’. She also directed the officials to ensure the illumination of street lights, crossings and government establishments. She said it would be ensured that the national flag was hoisted at all city crossings.
I-Day celebration will also include ‘Shramdan Safai Abhiyaan’ that would be carried out by the Police Commisisonerate Lucknow. Besides, the Commissionerate would also ensure the cleaning of all its establishments.
She said that in addition to hoisting flags at the government establishments and private houses under its ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme the week will be packed with various cultural events.
She said that the entire city would be heavily decked up, and all the commercial establishments in the city have been asked to participate by lighting up their buildings with a tricolour theme.
-
First recruitment rally of Agnipath scheme for Pune on August 13
As part of the Agnipath scheme, the first recruitment rally under the aegis of headquarters recruiting zone, Pune has been scheduled from August 13 onwards. Headquarters recruiting zone, Pune will conduct a total of eight recruitment rallies including a rally for Agniveer women military police covering the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and UTs of Dadra, Daman, Diu and Nagar Haveli over the next four months. For any information candidates can use www.joinindianarmy.nic.in
-
Pune reports second highest weekly Covid positivity rate in state
The weekly positivity rate in Pune has reached 12.14 per cent, the second highest in the state, health officials said on Thursday. As per officials, for the week of August 3 to August 9, Gondia reported the highest weekly positivity rate across Maharashtra at 12.37 per cent. The state has reported a weekly positivity rate of 5.49 per cent.
-
Over 77K seats remain vacant after round 1 of FYJC admissions in Pune
Following completion of the first regular round for first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions, a total of 77,130 seats continue to remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. In the first regular round, a total of 85,240 seats were available for which 65,519 students applied out of which only 42,349 students were allotted colleges.
-
MSRTC Pune to deploy special squads at ST stands
While the number of passengers travelling from Pune state transport stands to various parts of the state has risen due to the ongoing festive season, there has been a simultaneous increase in the number of illegal agents finding their way inside these stands to lure passengers with cheaper fares. There are already special squads and guards at all three ST stands in the city namely Swargate, Shivajinagar (now shifted to Wakdewadi) and Pune station.
-
Bone marrow transplant saves five-year old from monthly blood transfusions
Mumbai Poonima S, a five-year-old girl with a rare hereditary disorder that caused Poornima's red blood cells to balloon and burst leading to severe anaemia, underwent a successful bone marrow transplant at a city hospital recently. Born to a couple in Andheri, she was diagnosed with severe anaemia when her mother was just six months pregnant. Since then, as a foetus, Poornima underwent regular blood transfusions until July, when the transplant took place.
