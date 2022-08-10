Lucknow admin gears up for Independence Day celebrations

The state capital is all geared up to celebrate Independence Day week, starting from August 11 to 17, in a big way.

Several programmes have been lined up, with different departments helping in the build-up to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence. On Wednesday, divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob held a press conference detailing administration plan for the week.

“Nagar Nigam will play a crucial role during this week. It would ensure a thorough cleaning in all the wards and areas falling under Nagar Nigam,” Jacob said.

She said under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programme, on August 12, the Swaccha Bharat team would organise ‘Trianga Run’. She also directed the officials to ensure the illumination of street lights, crossings and government establishments. She said it would be ensured that the national flag was hoisted at all city crossings.

I-Day celebration will also include ‘Shramdan Safai Abhiyaan’ that would be carried out by the Police Commisisonerate Lucknow. Besides, the Commissionerate would also ensure the cleaning of all its establishments.

She said that in addition to hoisting flags at the government establishments and private houses under its ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme the week will be packed with various cultural events.

She said that the entire city would be heavily decked up, and all the commercial establishments in the city have been asked to participate by lighting up their buildings with a tricolour theme.