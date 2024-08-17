Lucknow Airport clarifies on ‘threat to life’ after radioactive alarm triggered by fluorine leakage

The shipment which caused an alarm for radioactive material in the Cargo area of the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow was declared safe by the National Disaster Response Force, officials said on Saturday. Terminal-3 of Chaudhry Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow (HT FIle Photo)

The Lucknow airport faced a brief scare on Saturday afternoon after a fluorine leakage was reported in the cargo area of Terminal 3. The leakage triggered an alarm for radioactive material, prompting authorities to call in the NDRF to ascertain the cause.

The shipment in question contained medicines for cancer patients, which include fluorine—a substance known for its potential hazards.

“A shipment containing medicines for cancer patients activated an alarm for radioactive material in the Cargo area of the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow,” the chief operating officer said in a statement.

The NDRF, alongside the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the airport's fire service, were deployed to assess and manage the situation.

“There was no casualty -as rumoured in the media - and there was no threat to life or injury,” the official said. “The Airport operations are running smooth and have not been impacted.”

Fluorine, a highly reactive and corrosive gas, can pose significant health risks, including severe respiratory damage and burns if mishandled.

How to prevent fluorine exposure:

• Use protective gloves, eye or face protection, and respiratory protection.

• Keep fluorine away from clothing, incompatible materials, and combustible materials. Ensure reduction valves are free from grease and oil.

• Use fluorine only outdoors or in well-ventilated areas to prevent accumulation of gas.

• Do not breathe in fluorine gas. Avoid eating, drinking, or smoking while handling the substance.

• Wash hands thoroughly after handling fluorine and store it only in a well-ventilated place.