Saturday, Aug 17, 2024
Fluorine leakage detected at Lucknow airport's cargo area; NDRF team rushed

ByHT News Desk
Aug 17, 2024 01:32 PM IST

Fluorine leakage reported in cargo area of Lucknow airport Terminal 3

A fluorine leakage has been reported in the cargo area of Airport Terminal 3 at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow. The fire service, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDR teams, are on the scene.

Fluorine leakage reported at Lucknow airport's Terminal 3, emergency teams on site
The leak is from the packaging of a medicine that contains fluorine, and efforts are underway to identify and manage the situation, according to fire department.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

