Thursday, Aug 01, 2024
Gas leak reported at Gurugram factory, NDRF evacuated area: Report

ByHT News Desk
Aug 01, 2024 06:46 PM IST

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuated the area as a precaution. Firefighters and civil defence teams are on-site, ANI reported.

A gas leakage took place at a factory in Gurugram's Kadipur Industrial area on Thursday.

Civil Defence official Mohit Sharma told ANI, "People in the neighbourhood started sensing this around 4:30am, and symptoms were similar to those of a gas leakage."
Civil Defence official Mohit Sharma said that the officials were informed at 11:30am, however people started sensing the same at 4:30am on Thursday.

"We received the call at 11:30am, in which we were informed about ammonia gas leakage. Fire, police and disaster teams reached the spot, and then we contacted NDRF in Delhi. People in the neighbourhood started sensing this around 4:30am, and symptoms were similar to those of a gas leakage. The morning readings were much higher than what they are now. We are trying to keep it (factory) sealed, the samples will be sent to the labs for further investigation and then action will be taken," said Sharma told ANI.

Gas leak reported at Gurugram factory, NDRF evacuated area: Report
Thursday, August 01, 2024
