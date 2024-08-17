Delhi Airport's new Terminal 1 to become operational from today | Check details

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport will open up its new Terminal 1 on Saturday, August 17, weeks after operations from the T1 had been suspended due to a canopy collapse. The new Terminal 1 at the Delhi Airport. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced on Wednesday that the opening and operationalisation of the new Terminal 1 from August 17, 2024.(PTI)

In a press release on August 14, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) confirmed that the new terminal would be operational again, with IndiGo and SpiceJet airlines shifting their flights to Terminal 1.

The new terminal was developed as a part of the Phase 3A expansion project by DIAL, the press release stated. The new Terminal 1 building had previously been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March. Work on revamping the terminal has been going on since 2019.

"As per the plan, SpiceJet would shift their 13 flights to Terminal 1 from August 17 and subsequently IndiGo would move back their 34 flights from T2 and T3 to T1, from September 2," the DIAL press release said.

Earlier, Terminal 1 exclusively handled IndiGo and SpiceJet flights, until on June 28, heavy rain caused a canopy to collapse and led to the death of one person.

In it's new and improved form, the DIAL has made various additions to Terminal 1. They have installed signage at strategic locations, including on-road markings, to guide IndiGo and SpiceJet passengers to the departures area. Guards from security firm RAXA, will be deployed to assist passengers and help them reach the appropriate departure points.

Terminal 1 now also boasts an innovative ‘Queue-Buster: Mobile Check-in Service’, DIAL said. The service is meant to help passengers avoid long queues at check-in counters.

Once Terminal 1 is open, all passengers flying with SpiceJet will entry through Entry Gate A on the ground floor, while IndiGo passengers will enter through Entry Gates 5 and 6 on the first floor.

All passenger arrivals will take place through specified arrival areas on the ground floor. For arrivals, passengers will take the same route to exit the terminal, the DIAL added.