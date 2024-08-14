Three flights diverted due to runway issue at Pune Airport

Three flights scheduled to arrive at Pune Airport Wednesday morning had to be diverted to nearby airports owing to a technical issue with the runway at Pune Airport. For more than 40 minutes, flights were not allowed to land on the runway, and those who had booked flights to Pune were diverted to other destinations much to their disappointment. Similarly, flight UK971 from Delhi to Pune was diverted to Mumbai due to runway restrictions at Pune Airport and arrived in Mumbai at 10.45 pm. (HT PHOTO)

A Vistara Airline flight from Delhi to Pune was suddenly diverted to Mumbai Wednesday morning due to the runway issue at Pune Airport.

An Indigo Airline flight from Pune to Delhi was delayed for the same reason. Flyer Rajat T said, “Our Indigo flight from Pune to Delhi was delayed by more than 150 minutes. No refreshments or alternative services were provided by Indigo. What a pathetic customer service!”

A Pune Airport official said, “There was a technical issue with the Pune Airport runway. Initially, there was to be a 30-minute delay but that extended to 40 minutes. As a result, three flights scheduled to arrive at Pune Airport from different destinations were diverted to the Mumbai and Bangalore airports by the concerned airlines. Later on, the issue was resolved and flight operations resumed normally. Till then, some flights departing from Pune were also delayed…”

A flyer requesting anonymity said, “We departed from Delhi Airport by a Vistara flight in the morning and were then told that the flight will land in Mumbai as there is some runway issue at Pune Airport. It was disappointing for all the passengers as our schedule for the day went for a toss…”