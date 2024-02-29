Lucknow airport: To be opened soon, T3 will make statement on local art, culture

The much-anticipated inauguration of the new terminal (Terminal 3) at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA), in Lucknow, is expected to take place in the next couple of weeks. The excitement has been fuelled by the release of images showcasing the sprawling terminal building, spread in 1.11 lakh square meters. The Lucknow airport (HT File Photo)

The terminal boasts a uniquely designed roof, which, when it is viewed from an airplane window, resembles the meandering Gomti.

An official of Lucknow airport on condition of anonymity said, “As the countdown to the inauguration continues, the Lucknow airport’s Terminal-3 stands as a witness to progress and innovation, promising a new experience for millions of passengers.

“T3 offers 75 check-in counters, 18 kiosks, and a network of 30 lifts and five escalators to ensure swift and hassle-free passenger transitions. Designed by the architects Pascal and Watson, the terminal’s interiors minutely capture the cultural essence of Uttar Pradesh, creating an ambiance steeped in elegance and sophistication, like displaying art of Chikankari at every counter. This fusion of cutting-edge facilities and cultural aesthetics is all set to elevate the travel experience of those coming to Lucknow by air. We not only want to make the terminal a transit hub but a statement of Lucknow’s rich architectural finesse and regional identity.”

The official said that there are strict directives from higher authorities not to reveal any details of the third terminal. However, videos of the new terminal’s interior have been shared on social media platforms, featuring a vast and gleaming departure hall, as well as an extensive array of security check counters. The ambitious project, initially estimated at ₹1,400 crore, has escalated to ₹3,900 crore.

Originally slated for completion by March 2023, the project faced delays due to a shortage of workers, brought on by the pandemic. The delayed progress prompted government intervention, particularly from defence minister Rajnath Singh, who considers this venture a personal dream project.

An insider at Lucknow airport said, “The new terminal has the capacity to handle 3,200 domestic and 800 international passengers simultaneously. The annual passenger capacity is expected to reach 1.30 crore, a significant leap from the existing capacity of 43 lakh annual passengers at the current airport. The surge in passenger numbers, recording a remarkable 64% increase in the year 2022-23, emphasises the pressing need for expanded facilities and enhanced infrastructure.”

The infrastructural enhancements extend beyond the terminal itself, with the completion of a flyover dedicated to Terminal-3. The terminal’s layout is professionally planned, allocating separate floors for departure and arrival areas. Passengers arriving from outside the airport will find their gateway on the ground floor, while those departing or dropping off will ascend to the upper floor via the flyover.

To ensure comfort for passengers, the new terminal incorporates an ample number of lounges with the vision of creating a modern, efficient, and passenger-friendly space for relaxation.