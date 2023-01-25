Lucknow building collapse: Samajwadi Party leader's mom, scribe's daughter among 2 dead; Akhilesh condoles

Two women who were rescued on Wednesday from under the debris after a four-storey residential building collapsed in Hazratganj area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh the previous evening, have succumbed to their injuries. The deceased persons have been identified as Begum Haider, 72, and Uzma. While Haider is the mother of Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesperson Zishan Haider, Uzma is the daughter of a senior journalist.

Both Haider and Uzma were in critical condition after they were pulled out from the rubble. Both were rushed to the hospital where they breathed their last.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav expressed his condolences for the demise of Haider. Taking to Twitter, the former UP chief minister said that he is extremely saddened by the death and wished for “peace to the departed souls”.

At least 16 people have been rescued so far, including Haider and Uzma. The remaining injured persons, including those who were taken out of the collapsed site on Tuesday evening itself, are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Lucknow.

Although the cause of the collapse has not been ascertained, officials have said the building - comprising as many as 12 flats and two penthouses on the top floor - were illegal and the layout map was not passed by the builder. In this regard, Lucknow divisional commissioner (Ms) Roshan Jacob said action will be taken against the builder.

Uttar Pradesh DGP DS Chauhan has also echoed Jacob, adding that “strictest action” will be taken against whoever is found responsible for the incident.

Chauhan further stated that besides the residents of the building, two others - possibly guests of some of the family members - are feared trapped inside.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has set up a three-member probe committee comprising Jacob, additional commissioner of police Piyush Mordia and chief engineer of Public Works Department to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, a 5.8 magnitude that hit Nepal on Tuesday and due to which tremors were also felt in Lucknow and other regions of north India have also been cited as a reason for the building collapse.

Chauhan told HT on Tuesday that prima facie “it appears a case of natural disaster”.

