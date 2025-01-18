Lucknow couple awarded death sentence for killing six members of family

A Lucknow court on Friday awarded the death sentence to a couple for killing six members of their family, including the husband’s parents, his elder brother, the brother’s wife and two minor children over a property dispute nearly five years ago in 2020. The incident took place on April 30, 2020 at Gudauli village under the Banthara police station of Lucknow. (File)

The court of additional district and sessions judge Rohit Singh also imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh each on the duo — Ajay Singh and his wife Rupa Singh. The couple’s minor son is also an accused in the case and his trial before the Juvenile Justice Board is yet to start.

The incident took place on April 30, 2020 at Gudauli village under the Banthara police station of Lucknow.

The court awarded the death sentence to the couple under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (multiple people committing a crime in furtherance of a common intention and each person is liable for the crime).

Ajay Singh, along with his wife Rupa Singh and minor son had killed Ajay’s elder brother Arun Singh, his wife Ram Sakhi, their minor children (son and daughter) and Ajay’s parents Ram Dulari and Amar Singh at his home in Gudauli, according to the prosecution.

“The court has awarded the death sentence to Ajay Singh and his wife Rupa Singh for killing six members of their family for property. The court considered the case as rarest of the rare. Their minor son is also an accused in the case. He is in juvenile jail but the trial is yet to start,” said Manoj Tripathi, district government counsel.

According to the police, Ajay Singh had heated arguments with his elder brother Arun Singh over property and their father Amar Singh favoured Arun (the elder son).

During this heated exchange, Ajay attacked the family members with a sickle killing his father, mother, elder brother and his wife and their two children – a son and a daughter.

“During trial of the case, the court came to the conclusion that murders were carried out by Ajay Singh, his wife and son in a planned manner,” said Tripathi.

Additional district government counsel MK Singh and government advocate Kamlesh Kumar Singh appeared before the court on behalf of the state government.