Sat, Dec 20, 2025
Lucknow court cancels BJP corporator’s election over false affidavit

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 09:14 am IST

The court ruled that non-disclosure of mandatory details amounted to fraud and invalidated the election.

An additional sessions court here has cancelled the election of BJP corporator Pradeep Kumar Shukla alias Tinku Shukla from Ward No. 73, Faizullaganj (III), of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation for concealing facts and submitting incomplete information in his election affidavit. The court ruled that non-disclosure of mandatory details amounted to fraud and invalidated the election.

The verdict came after the court examined affidavits, nomination papers and the scrutiny report related to the 2023 municipal elections. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
The court also declared Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Lalit Tiwari, who was the runner-up in the 2023 urban local body elections, as the duly elected councillor from the ward.

The verdict came after the court examined affidavits, nomination papers and the scrutiny report related to the 2023 municipal elections. The court observed that failure to submit required documents and withholding crucial information during the nomination process constituted a serious violation of election rules and directly impacted the fairness of the poll.

