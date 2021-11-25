Lucknow crosses 50L mark in administering vaccine doses, urban pockets leading

LUCKNOW: With over 27,000 doses of Covid vaccine administered on Thursday, the state capital crossed the 50lakh mark in administering vaccine doses since January 16, when vaccination began in the country.

The urban pockets of the state capital are leading in vaccination with a major chunk of vaccination. Statistics say urban vaccination centres have administered about 35% more doses than rural centres.

Officials said many villagers got vaccine doses in urban vaccination centres when they visited city areas for some work. “We have but increased focus on villages as in some villages, vaccination coverage was found poor,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow.

Urban vaccination centres had administered over 30 lakh doses and rural centres about 20 lakh. Lucknow has an urban population of over 35 lakh and rural population of about 17 lakh.

Dr Agrawal said, “In all, 25 mobile Covid vaccination vans have been deployed that visit villages to administer vaccine to the eligible. Vaccination coverage (first dose) is 87%, and we appeal all eligible people to get both their doses of Covid vaccine whenever due.”

“Data revealed that over 32.24 lakh doses of Covid vaccine were administered to beneficiaries between 18 and 45 years of age and 11.62 lakh doses to beneficiaries between 45 and 60 years while over 6.31 lakh doses were administered to beneficiaries above 60 years,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

“No adverse reaction after vaccination is happening now. All myths have been cleared and eliminated. It is time for all to get vaccinated,” said Dr MK Singh, in charge, vaccination in Lucknow.