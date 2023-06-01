Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. CS for intensive review of campaign for PM-Kisan beneficiaries

U.P. CS for intensive review of campaign for PM-Kisan beneficiaries

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 01, 2023 12:59 AM IST

Holding a video conference here, Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra told DMs to ensure 100% disposal of applications received at the camps that were being held in all the village panchayats for the purpose and take strict action against the lax staff.

Lucknow: Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Wednesday asked district magistrates to make daily and intensive review of the campaign being launched in the state to saturate eligible beneficiaries with the PM-Kisan by verifying their land records and linking their bank account with Aadhar.

Reviewing the SVANITVA scheme, Mishra asked DMs to complete verification by August. (Pic for representation)
Reviewing the SVANITVA scheme, Mishra asked DMs to complete verification by August. (Pic for representation)

Holding a video conference here, he also told DMs to ensure 100% disposal of applications received at the camps that were being held in all the village panchayats for the purpose and take strict action against the lax staff.

In the meeting, it was informed that a total 32,670 of the targeted 67,070 camps had already been held so far.

Reviewing the SVANITVA scheme, Mishra asked DMs to complete verification by August after the map was received from the Survey of India. The CS was told that drone survey of 90,894 villages had been completed.

Mishra emphasised the need for maintaining the open defecation free (ODF) status of villages in view of the target of making all the villages ODF-plus by proving sewerage and garbage collection facilities in villages.

The CS lauded Kasganj and Balrampur DMs’ presentations on the efforts to provide city-like facilities in villages through convergence.

