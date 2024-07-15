Lucknow: Debris cleared, Akbar Nagar ready for tryst with 10,000 plants

With mounds of debris being cleared and 90% of the six-acre land levelled, Akbar Nagar-I is set to see nearly 10,000 plants saplings planted on July 20 in a big drive to be also attended by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. As a precursor to the event, rollers and heavy earthmovers were in action in the area. Most of the land in Akbar Nagar has been levelled. (HT PHOTO)

“The plants have also been brought, while some big plants are yet to arrive. These are being taken from the forest department. Nearly 10, 000 plants will be planted here in the presence of the chief minister. Around 500 schoolchildren will also join the drive,” said Mohammad Imran, horticulture officer at Lucknow Development Authority (LDA).

“German hangars will be set up from Tuesday onwards, while a stage and other things are also being readied,” he added.

According to the LDA, the area where the planation is supposed to take place will be known as Saumitra forest.

Tents will be placed and the riverbank area will be dotted with several plants, according to an official.

“The department’s focus is to complete the work by July 17,” officials at the site said.

As many as 32 species of trees, including Sheesham, Jamun, Bel, Arjun, Mango, Tamarind, Amla, Jackfruit and Guava will be planted in the area. Ten herb species like Sarpagandha, Aloe Vera and shrub species like lemon, Karonda and chandni will also be planted.

Several other facilities such as kids’ zone, lawn, green area, open gym and pathway would also be built there.

Recently, 1800 illegal establishments were razed by the authorities in Akbar Nagar as part of a project to reclaim the Kukrail riverbed.