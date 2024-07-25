Lucknow div commissioner inspects city ward, warns against laxity

In the ongoing second phase of the month-long Dastak campaign aimed at controlling communicable diseases, Lucknow divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob on Thursday inspected Geetapalli ward in Alambagh here. Lucknow divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob on July 25 inspected Geetapalli ward in Alambagh. (HT photo)

During the inspection, she directed officials to ensure that ASHA workers, ANMs and other staff concerned continue to visit each household. The second phase of the drive, launched on July 1, aims to identify children suffering from diarrhoea, pneumonia and congenital diseases, offering them free tests, treatment and transportation facilities. The month-long first phase of the campaign started on April 1.

The initiative focuses on several key health checks for children under five, including anemia screenings, identification of severely malnourished children aged six months to five years, and administration of Vitamin A solution to children aged nine months to five years.

Monsoon-related disease prevention

During the inspection, the stress was on taking precautions to avoid vector-borne diseases. Kids and their parents were educated about the importance of washing hands thoroughly before eating and after using toilet. The residents were told to avoid water stagnation around homes.

Addressing local issues

Jacob interacted with residents of Geetapalli Ward, listening to their problems and directing officials to resolve their issues. She also ordered prompt cleaning of silt from drains and regular fogging and anti-larva spraying. She also emphasised urgent repair of broken drains, ensuring no open garbage dumping, and timely garbage shifting.

Strict directives

After finding clogged drains and filth in Azad Nagar, she reprimanded zonal officer Nand Kishore and sanitation officer Rajesh, saying laxity in work would not be tolerated. She also directed the additional municipal commissioner to identify and prioritise removal of encroachments on government land.