Lucknow East bypoll: Oppn alliance locks horns with BJP in its bastion

Even in the upcoming Lucknow East by-election, much is at stake since opposition parties, this time, are putting up a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a seat that it has held on to since 1991. Lucknow East, which has a base of 4,63,000 voters, has been equipped with 86 polling stations and 417 polling booths. (For representation)

As the assembly seat is gearing up for simultaneous elections this Monday, whether voting in the bypoll will mirror national sentiments remains to be seen.

Traditionally a BJP stronghold, Lucknow East has witnessed dominant performances by the party’s candidates.

In the 2022 assembly polls, Ashutosh Tandon of the BJP secured 59.40% of the total votes polled against 32.70% by his Samajwadi Party rival; the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress were restricted to a mere 3.82% and 1.74%. In 2017, Tandon won with 59.25% of the total votes; the Congress got 24.52% and the BSP 13.76% of the total votes.

In the broader context of parliamentary elections, the BJP’s Rajnath Singh obtained 64.8% of votes in 2019 and 63.96% in 2014 from Lucknow East. These figures showcase the constituents’ consistent support to the BJP at both state and national levels.

Lucknow East, which has a base of 4,63,000 voters, has been equipped with 86 polling stations and 417 polling booths. It encompasses 20 wards of Lucknow Municipal Corporation, including areas such as Kukrail Picnic Spot, Vikas Nagar, Mahanagar, Gomti Nagar Extension, Indira Nagar, and parts of Chinhat. According to the 2011 Census, the constituency comprises 39,782 scheduled caste voters (8.89%) and 1,745 Scheduled Tribe voters (0.39%).

Opposition INDIA alliance candidate Mukesh Singh Chauhan expressed optimism about the united front. “Previously, the opposition was not united in its fight against the BJP, but this time I am contesting as a candidate of INDIA. Our vote percentage is going to increase, and I am confident of winning the election.”

OP Srivastava, the BJP candidate, remained confident in the party’s enduring support. “Last time, Ashutosh Tandon got 59.40% votes in Vidhan Sabha poll, and Rajnath Ji secured 64.80% in the Lok Sabha poll of 2019. The BJP has always fared better... With both elections happening simultaneously this time, the BJP’s vote percentage is bound to increase, and my victory margin will surpass Tandon’s,” Srivastava said.

On Friday, Chauhan campaigned in Manas Vihar, Saraswati Park, Rana Pratap Park and Mayur Park. He took out a road show that covered sectors 25, 17 and 16, Manas Enclave, Harihar Nagar, Mulayam Nagar, Sarvodaya Nagar, Gomti Nagar, Badshah Nagar, Nishatganj, Papermill colony, Channia Lal Crossing, Kapoorthala, Khurram Nagar and Vikas Nagar before culminating at Indira Nagar Sector C.

Srivastava, meanwhile, went to Sector 8, Pani Gaon, Ismailganj and other places. In the morning, he attended a ‘nukkad’ meeting that was addressed by defence minister Rajnath Singh and chief minister Yogi Adityanath at Munshipulia.

Who are in the fray

Om Prakash Srivastava (BJP)

Mukesh Singh Chauhan (Congress)

Alok Kushwaha (BSP)

Vinod Kumar Valmiki (Independent)

Poll vault

Total voters 4.63 lakh (2011 census)

SC voters 39,782 (8.89%); ST voters 1,745 (0.39%).

Polling stations: 86; Booths: 417

Total wards: 20