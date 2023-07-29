Agra varsity answer sheets case:ED gets extended custody of 3 key accused till Aug 3

Lucknow The Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of key accused David Mario Denis, (owner of the agency involved in conducting the examination of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University of Agra between 2015 and 2022), Rahul Parashar, Samajwadi Party student leader of Agra district and Denis’s employee Devendra Singh was extended for six more days here on Friday, confirmed senior ED Lucknow unit officials. A case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was registered against them by the ED, taking cognizance of police complaint lodged in the matter. (Pic for representation)

Earlier, the competent court had granted seven-day custody of the accused till Friday afternoon. To note, they were arrested by the ED on July 21 in connection with alleged exchange of MBBS and BAMS students’ answer -sheets by employees of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, Agra and other independent people for making money.

Sharing further details, an ED official said the directorate pleaded in court that their custody extension was required to interrogate them further about the role and involvement of other university authorities, employees and independent people in allegedly changing MBBS and BAMS students’ answer-sheets.

He said the court was convinced of the ED’s request following which it extended the trio’s custody that was ending today. He said the custody had been extended from 4 pm on July 28 to 3pm on August 3.

The official said further interrogation would certainly bring out names of other beneficiaries and people involved in changing answer-sheets of preferred candidates in return for money. He said the names of some senior authorities who remained posted at the university in the past were under scanner in the matter.

On June 12, the ED had conducted raids on the hideouts and premises of the three accused and recovered the doctored answer-sheets along with other evidence against the firm Digi Text Technologies Pvt Ltd of David Mario Denis.