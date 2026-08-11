Lucknow: Farmers, workers take to streets over demands

Hundreds of farmers and workers staged protests and road blockades across Uttar Pradesh on Monday, demanding withdrawal of the four labour codes, a minimum wage of ₹42,000 and an eight-hour working day. Farmers, workers and AIDWA activists stage a protest at Parivartan Chowk in Lucknow on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

In Lucknow, protesters gathered at Parivartan Chowk and marched towards the Jan Bhawan but were stopped near KD Singh Babu Stadium, where a meeting was held. A five-member delegation later submitted a memorandum to the Governor’s representative.

The delegation included Chandrashekhar, Umashankar Mishra, H.N. Tiwari, Satyendra Kumar Maurya and Anil Kumar Shukla.

Addressing the protesters, Shailendra Dubey, convener of the Uttar Pradesh Vidyut Karmachari Joint Sangharsh Samiti, said that the nationwide slogan today is “Quit Corporate India.” He added that electricity workers across the country are fighting against the privatization of electricity.

The meeting was addressed by AITUC general secretary Chandrashekhar, INTUC general secretary H.N. Tiwari, HMS general secretary Umashankar Mishra, CITU general secretary Premnath Rai, TUCC general secretary Aarti, Sita Behan from Seva, AIUTUC general secretary Balendra Katiyar, AITU leader K.M.S. Magan, Uttar Pradesh Kisan Sabha leader Praveen Singh, and All India Kisan Union (Shakti) national president Kamlesh Yadav.

The protesters also sought minimum wages instead of honorariums for scheme workers, withdrawal of the New Education Policy 2020 and dissolution of the National Testing Agency.

The demonstrations were held in several districts, including Meerut, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Agra, Bareilly, Saharanpur and Sonbhadra.