Lucknow: Fuel prices rise fourth time in 10 days, petrol breaches ₹100 mark

Lucknow residents woke up to another sharp fuel price hike on Monday, with petrol crossing the ₹100-per-litre mark after oil companies revised rates for the fourth time in just ten days. The latest increase pushed petrol prices up by ₹2.61 per litre and diesel by ₹2.72 per litre in a single day, adding to the burden on commuters and transport operators. Representational image (Sourced)

According to the latest revision, regular petrol (MS) prices increased from ₹99.28 to ₹101.89 per litre, while diesel prices rose from ₹92.64 to ₹95.36 per litre. With this latest hike on May 25, fuel prices in Lucknow have increased sharply over the last ten days, with petrol (MS) becoming costlier by ₹7.20 per litre, diesel (HSD) by ₹7.55 per litre, XP95 petrol by ₹7.33 per litre, and XG diesel by ₹7.55 per litre.

Premium fuels also witnessed a steep rise. XP95 petrol became costlier by ₹2.61 per litre, increasing from ₹107.86 to ₹110.47 per litre. Extra Green XG diesel surged by ₹2.72 per litre, climbing from ₹98.25 to ₹100.97 per litre.

The repeated fuel price hikes have triggered anger among daily commuters, transport operators, cab drivers, delivery workers and middle-class families, many of whom said rising fuel costs were making daily travel and transportation increasingly expensive.

Four hikes in 10 days

The first major hike came on May 15, when petrol prices rose by ₹2.86 per litre and diesel by ₹3.01 per litre. Fuel prices were revised upward again on May 19, with petrol becoming costlier by ₹0.87 per litre and diesel by ₹0.91 per litre. Another hike on May 23 pushed petrol prices close to the ₹100 mark, as petrol prices increased by ₹0.86 per litre and diesel by ₹0.91 per litre. Premium fuels XP95 petrol and XG diesel also witnessed similar increases during all three revisions.