Lucknow gets 60 cyber-trained cops amid digital crime spike

With cyber frauds in the state capital now outnumbering street crimes, police have started deploying 60 trained cyber experts across 54 police stations in the city. The move is part of an initiative to curb the rising number of digital scams, which are estimated to cause losses of ₹20 lakh every day, Lucknow cyber police station house officer (SHO) Brijesh Yadav said. Currently, around 80% of cyber fraud complaints result in FIRs (Sourced)

These specially trained personnel will support the cyber help desks already functional in each police station. Until now, most desks were managed by general-duty officers without technical expertise. Each police station will now have three cyber-trained cops to handle complaints, freeze bank accounts on time and initiate prompt digital action.

According to a senior officer from the joint commissionerate of police (crime), the deployment of 60 cyber-trained staff marks the first phase of a larger plan to position 1,000 technically trained personnel across the city. Those selected already had a background in computers and cyber-related work and have now completed additional training to strengthen their technical response.

The police have also equipped these officers with necessary tools and access to digital platforms to assist in real-time action at the local level, said an official.

Officials said the move is expected to benefit complainants from rural parts of Lucknow as well, who earlier had to travel to the central cyber police station in Hazratganj, often leading to delays in action. With trained cyber staff now present in local stations, victims can receive faster support, including the freezing of accounts to prevent loss of money.

“Earlier, when victims from far-off areas reached Hazratganj, the money was already withdrawn. Now they can get immediate help at their local station,” said Brijesh Yadav, SHO, cyber police station.

Among the five zones under the Lucknow Commissionerate, the East zone reports the highest number of cyber frauds, followed by the North and Central zones.

Currently, around 80% of cyber fraud complaints result in FIRs, while the remaining 20% are resolved at the help desk level without formal registration, the SHO said.