Lucknow girl killed inside home after rejecting ex-fiancé’s marriage proposal

A 19-year-old BSc student was killed inside her home here in Mohanlalganj’s Dharmavat Kheda village on Sunday afternoon after she allegedly refused to marry her former fiancé, who police say arrived around noon, fled on a motorcycle, and was later arrested. Her family told police that the accused had earlier been involved in a dispute with them over the broken marriage proposal. After the daylight murder of the 19-year-old, the accused fled on a bike; police formed three teams and later arrested him (Sourced)

DCP South Nipun Agarwal said the accused, identified as Alok Ravat from BBD police station limits, had initially fled after the incident, prompting the formation of three police teams. He was later taken into custody on Sunday evening. Police said Alok Rawat, son of Satish Kumar Rawat and resident of Aabadi Lonapur under BBD Chinhat, is about 20 years old and further legal action is underway.

Police said the victim, Priyanshi, lived with her mother, Poonam, and younger sister, Mehak. Alok allegedly parked his motorcycle about 100 metres from the house before walking in. According to Mehak’s statement, he asked for Priyanshi and went upstairs to speak with her.

“When my sister went up, he asked if she would marry him or not. When she refused, he took out a knife and slit her throat,” Mehak told police. Hearing her screams, Mehak rushed upstairs after hearing screams, but Alok ran down and escaped on his bike.

Additional DCP (South) Vasanth Rallapalli and ACP Mohanlalganj reached the spot with a police team after a distress call. “A forensic unit examined the scene and collected evidence,” the ADCP said.

“An FIR under murder 101 BNS has been registered based on the family’s complaint,” the DCP added.

The family told media persons that Priyanshi’s marriage with Alok had been fixed three years ago but was later cancelled after they learnt about his alleged alcohol addiction and gambling. Her mother said they withdrew the proposal to protect their daughter, adding that Alok continued to pressure them, saying he would change after marriage.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination, and further investigation is underway, police said.