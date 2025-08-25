Lucknow gives star-like welcome to space hero Shubhanshu Shukla

LUCKNOW Soon after Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla stepped out from the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport here, people from all walks of life – school children, political leaders and commoners – wanted to have a glimpse of their star who is the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS). Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla during a victory parade on Monday, during his visit to hometown Lucknow after his historic mission to the International Space Station. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo))

Shukla was accorded a hero’s welcome to his hometown (Lucknow) on Monday, after his 20-day space sojourn with Axiom-4.

Family members, including his parents Shambhu and Asha Shukla, wife Kamna, and son Kiash, were present at the airport to greet him. They were joined by cheering crowds waving the Tricolour and chanting ‘Vande Mataram’. Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, a troupe played drums and trumpets, while students from Shukla’s alma mater, City Montessori School (CMS), came dressed in vibrant costumes representing space missions and celestial objects.

Soon after being welcomed by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and mayor Sushma Kharkwal, Shukla embarked on a road show in an open-top vehicle, standing alongside his family as supporters lined the streets despite light drizzle.

Wearing a brown Air Force jacket with insignia and the Indian flag proudly displayed on his sleeve and an ISRO emblem on the other sleeve, Shukla waved and smiled at onlookers who showered him with applause.

En route the road show, schoolchildren, families and officials thronged sidewalks, holding flags and banners hailing India’s newest space hero. Digital screens installed at various locations in the city also played clips of Shukla and his space mission.

Ruchita Khare, 25, and Shikha Srivastava, 25, both friends who turned up only to get a glimpse of Shukla, said it felt like a once in a lifetime opportunity. “We had been following his journey since day one and now that he is here, who would not want to have a glimpse of him,” said Khare.

Radhika Chaturvedi, a Class 11 student, said: “I learnt the importance of being curious when I heard him speak live.”

“He is the pride of the nation. Wanting to pursue a career in the same field, I had tears of joy in my eyes. Today’s day will inspire us forever,” said Shrishti Singh and Adya Chauhan, students of Class 11.