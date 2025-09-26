Lucknow grooves to a dandiya beat with packed line-up of Navratri nights

The Navratri season is in full swing, and it's time to sport festive attire, pick up dandiya sticks, and immerse oneself in the musical nights lined up for the weekend and beyond. Event planners have packed the festival calendar with Dandiya nights, offering lucrative attractions to draw music and dance lovers to their events.

Hindi daily Hindustan is hosting a Dandiya Night on Saturday at the Babu Banarasi Das UP Badminton Academy. The event's highlight will be a festive music performance by a live band and sets by DJ Chestha, who has curated a special playlist to get the audience grooving. Several other attractions and attractive prizes have been arranged for attendees.

Fever FM has unveiled the seventh season of its festive night, which will open with a Lucknow-based live musical band setting the mood for the evening, followed by a performance by a dance troupe. The band will then hand over to a DJ, and the highlight of the night will be a light and fire show. Fever FM RJs Vaibhav, Pankhuri, and Aanchal will host engaging fun activities. The event will be held at Royal Asian in Sushant Golf City on October 4 and 5.

For the first time, Fairfield by Marriott is organising a Dandiya Night on its lawns, with DJ Anand and anchor Apurva as the main attractions. The venue has arranged for live music, festive food, a flea market, and a kids' zone for partygoers. “We will be providing dandiya sticks to visitors, and kids below 7 years will get free entry,” says the hotel's F&B director, Jitendra Singh.

The Rangilo Dandiya Night, to be held at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Park from Friday to Sunday, boasts a starry line-up including Swati Mishra, Annkur Pathak, DJ Viking, and the Parakram Band. Meanwhile, 'Laal Pari'-fame singer Simar Kaur is performing on Saturday at Lulu Mall.

A three-day Garbha Gala 3.0 is scheduled at Dayal Paradise from Friday to Sunday. DJ Aerreo and DJ Viola will perform at the same venue on Monday and Tuesday. Dandiya Nights are also lined up at the Sangeet Natak Academy from Friday through Tuesday. Additional nights are being held at Janeshwar Misra Park, Jhule Lal Park, Dream World Amusement Park, and several city clubs, including Oudh Gymkhana Club, Lucknow Golf Club, and MB Club.

Schools and colleges are not far behind and are organizing their own events. Study Hall held a night on Wednesday, St. Agnes Loreto Day School is organized one on October 4, and Saroj Institute has planned one for Saturday, with the list being extensive.

“We at GD Goenka School are organizing a grand Dandiya Night on Saturday; people wait for this day and come from all over the city to attend it with their family. DJ Voila is set to set the stage on fire with her performance,” says the school's owner, Sarvesh Goel.