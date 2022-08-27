Lucknow heritage buildings: Div comm asks LDA, LMC to beautify adjacent areas
Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob made a surprise inspection of heritage monuments and directed officials to develop the area around heritage buildings
A food court and toilets will come up in the vicinity of Rumi Darwaza, as they will around other heritage monuments of the city, to attract tourists.
Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob made a surprise inspection of heritage monuments like Rumi Darwaza, Imamabara, Ghantaghar, Kothi Darshan Vilas and Gulistane Iram, and directed officials of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and Smart City Limited to develop the area around heritage buildings, and keep it clean to attract tourists.
Jacob said, “The entire area should be developed, the development of the area should be well planned, fountains and grills installed for beautification must be maintained well.
“The space around heritage buildings should be kept clean, food courts around the monuments should be developed to attract tourists and facade lighting should be taken care of. Basic facilities like toilets should be developed in the vacant ground around Rumi Darwaza.”
Indramani Tripathi, vice-chairman, LDA, officers of Lucknow Smart City, officials of the Hussainabad Allied Trust were present on the occasion.
Tripathi said that the vacant ground in front of Rumi Darwaza will be developed as a green park. Discussions were held to facilitate a Tonga stand where beautifully decorated Tongas would ferry visitors. He said the broken structure around Gulab Vatika will be immediately repaired and beautified, and plants will also be planted.
