Lucknow hospital conducts successful arm replantation surgery
Doctors at Medanta hospital successfully conducted arm replantation surgery on a medical student whose arm almost detached from his body following a road accident.
“It took us nine hours to completely reunite the right hand that was almost detached from the muscle on the arm between shoulder and elbow on July 5. We conducted microvascular surgery and bone grafting to replant the arm. Also, reconstructive surgery for muscles and nerves was done, which was successful,” said Dr Vaibhav Khanna, senior consultant in plastic surgery at the hospital.
Addressing a press conference, Dr Khanna said the hand had only one nerve connected and hence everything had to be planned quickly.
“There was sensation and movement in the operated hand now. This was a sign for a speedy recovery, and we hope soon the condition will improve towards normal functioning,” said Dr Khanna.
The surgery was conducted by Dr Khanna, Dr Aniruddh Puri of the plastic surgery department and doctors from the orthopaedic and anaesthesia departments.
The need for immediate surgery made it complicated, but we could do it, said Dr Khanna.
He said it was critical that part of the body that was injured or fully detached was brought along with the injured patient immediately to a medical centre.
The body part needs to be cleaned with water and kept in a bag in an ice box. The body part should not touch ice directly, the doctor added.
Namaz row in Lucknow mall: 4 seen in viral video arrested
LUCKNOW The Lucknow police on Tuesday arrested four people who had allegedly offered namaz inside the newly inaugurated LuLu Mall here in an “unauthorised” manner and efforts were on to trace four more accused in the case. None of the accused were employees of the mall, said officials. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said obstruction of roads by staging protests over unnecessary issues should not be allowed.
Navi Mumbai residents collect money to help family of milkman who died in accident
Residents of Phase II of NRI Complex in Seawoods have come forward to help the family of the milkman who died on Sunday in an accident. The 27-year-old Manoj Kumar Verma, who lost his life on Palm Beach road on Sunday, was a commerce graduate. He delivered milk in the morning and then worked in a pharmacy in Sanpada during the day to earn a living for his family.
Haryana should get additional assembly building in Capitol Complex: Hooda
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that the state government should make efforts to get additional space for Haryana assembly in the Capitol Complex, adjacent to the existing assembly precincts. “We should get an extension of the existing assembly constructed. It is possible," the former CM said. Hooda said that the government has to think in terms of the requirements of the present and the future.
15 children report diarrhoea-like symptoms as 3 more pigs found dead in Faizullahganj area
Three more pig deaths were reported on Tuesday in the Faizullahganj area of Lucknow. With this, the death count reached 116, informed Nagar Nigam inspector, Satendra Nath. However, residents claimed that five pigs died on Tuesday. Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh also visited the area on Tuesday. Several households have started wearing masks in the area, and many have bolted themselves inside their homes.
For seamless DBT, government schools in U.P. to hold parent-teacher meeting next month
With a view to ensuring hassle free Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of money for school uniforms etc, a parent-teacher meeting will be organised in all the 1.33 lakh primary, upper primary, composite and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya schools of the state in August. The basic education department will also give free text-books and workbooks to students in the meeting. The attendance of all the teachers should be ensured in the meeting.
