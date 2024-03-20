Lucknow Jal Nigam yet to handover sewer line blueprint to LMC

Three days after the executive committee of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) sought the blueprint of the sewer line laid by Jal Nigam, the latter is yet to handover the same to the municipal corporation. Lucknow Municipal Corporation office (file)

On March 16, the LMC had sought detailed design of the sewer lines laid by the Jal Nigam under the AMRUT and JNNURM schemes. AMRUT refers to the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation and focuses on building basic infrastructure in the selected cities and towns in the sectors of water supply, sewerage and septage management, storm water drainage, green spaces and parks and non-motorised urban transport.

The JNNURM refers to the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission, the largest national urban initiative to encourage reforms and fast track planned development of identified cities.

The LMC had ordered the Jal Nigam to submit blue print of the sewer lines after repeated instances of damages suffered by trunk lines in Vikas Nagar, Ashiana, Golaganj and other areas of the state capital.

“Once we get the blueprint, it will make it easier for us to get information about these sewer lines and thus make the task of maintenance easier. But, the LMC hasn’t received the designs from Jal Nigam so far,” Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharakwal said.

“In Vikas Nagar where the sewer line was recently damaged the repair work is still going on and the soil excavation at the designated locations accompanied by the installation of mild steel shuttering meant to prevent any potential road or soil collapse is being performed,” said municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh.

“The diversion and plugging of the sewer line within the affected area has been successfully completed. This task involved navigating through a deep sewer system, descending more than 10 meters below the surface with a diameter of 1600 mm. Utmost care is required for such tasks given the inherent risks associated with such work including the presence of full overflowing sewer lines,” he added.

Singh said, “The construction of new chambers and the repair of damaged ones is going on at a fast pace. These chambers will now incorporate air vents to facilitate the passage of gases, enhancing overall safety and functionality.”

Director, Projects, Suez India, Rajesh Mathpal said, “Upon the completion of chamber construction and repairs, backfilling and soil compaction processes will start. This will ensure structural stability and resilience. The restoration of the road would be subsequently performed in 20 days by the Public Works Department (PWD).”